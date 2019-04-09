Morrissey Announces Tour With Interpol

Morrissey has announced a U.S. tour with support from Interpol. They’ll play shows around the country starting in September. Check out the dates below.

Morrissey releases California Son, an album of covers, on May 24. The slate of guests on the record—including Billie Joe Armstrong, who features on a cover of the 5th Dimension’s “Wedding Bell Blues”—have come under fire for failing to acknowledge Morrissey’s alignment with the far-right. After learning about his politics, collaborator Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene said, “I feel like I’ve been had.” Pitchfork has emailed an Interpol rep for comment.