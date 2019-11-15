Moses Sumney Announces New Double Album græ, Shares New Song “Virile”

Moses Sumney has announced a new album. græ, the follow-up to Aromanticism, will be released in two parts: The first out digitally in February next year, with the second (and full physical album) coming May 15, both via Jagjaguwar. Below, watch the video for new single “Virile” and check out the cover art and tracklist.
Of the video, which is Sumney’s directorial debut, he said in a press release: “In a post-human world, the last remaining man is caught between Beauty and Brutality’s battle to dominate the earth and his body.” The press release describes the album as a “conceptual patchwork about grayness.”
Last year, Moses released two EPs: Black In Deep Red, 2014 and Make Out in My Car: Chameleon Suite, with Sufjan Stevens, James Blake, and others remixing his track “Make Out in My Car.”
græ:
Part One:
01 Insula
02 Cut Me
03 In Bloom
04 Virile
05 Conveyor
06 boxes
07 Gagarin
08 jill/jack
09 Colouour
10 also also also and and and
11 Neither/Nor
12 Polly
Part Two:
13 Two Dogs
14 Bystanders
15 Me in 20 Years
16 Keeps Me Alive
17 Lucky Me
18 and so I come to isolation
19 Bless Me
20 before you go