Moses Sumney Shares New Song “Cut Me”: Listen

Moses Sumney has released a new song. It’s called “Cut Me,” and you can hear it below.

Earlier this week, Sumney shared a video featuring a live performance of his new song “Conveyor,” a previously unreleased track from his forthcoming album græ. Sumney stopped by the Moog Sound Lab to perform “Conveyor” live with a full band. During the performance, Sumney utilizes the newly relaunched Moog 16 Channel Vocoder, which Moog is bringing back after more than 40 years of the instrument not being produced. The vocoder was originally introduced in 1978 and popularized by Giorgio Moroder.

Moses Sumney’s last studio album was 2017’s Aromanticism. In November of last year, he announced his double album græ, which Jagjaguwar will release in two parts. A digital release arrives this month, with a physical counterpart coming in May. He’s already shared the songs “Polly” and “Virile” from the album, and he released another new track, “Me in 20 Years,” at the beginning of January.

