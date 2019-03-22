Mother Earth’s Plantasia Gets First Official Vinyl Reissue

In 1976, early electronic composer Mort Garson released an album called Mother Earth’s Plantasia, subtitled “warm earth music for plants…and the people that love them.” In the decades following its release, the album went out of print while amassing a cult following among record collectors and plant enthusiasts alike. Sacred Bones has now announced the LP’s first official reissue.

Mother Earth’s Plantasia is available digitally today, and it will be released physically—on green vinyl, black vinyl, and CD—on June 21, featuring liner notes from Pitchfork contributor Andy Beta. Hear the album below.