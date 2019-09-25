Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron Announce New Album Lost Wisdom pt. 2, Share Song: Listen

In October 2008, Mount Eerie and Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron released a collaborative album called Lost Wisdom. They are now releasing its sequel: Lost Wisdom pt. 2 is out November 8 via Mount Eerie’s label P.W. Elverum & Sun. Below, listen to their new song “Love Without Possession.”
Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron will play shows together this December. According to a press release, those concerts will “likely be the only performance of this album’s material for the foreseeable future.” Find Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
In a statement, Phil Elverum discussed the themes and intentions of the new record. He refers to the death of his wife, the artist Geneviève Castrée, which inspired his last two studio albums, 2017’s A Crow Looked at Me and 2018’s Now Only. He also alludes to his marriage to Michelle Williams and their separation earlier this year. “Finding myself staring into another fire, disoriented by the changes, these songs came out,” he wrote.
Elverum continued, “I tried to make songs that did not rely at all on who I am or who I am singing about,” adding, “Knowing that anyone with internet access might have questions about my specifics, I don’t want to say anything personal that isn’t already in the songs. My fingers are crossed that when I push them out to sea they will be met with calm humane understanding. That’s what they’re about after all.” Find Phil Elverum’s full statement below.
Lost Wisdom pt. 2:
01 Belief
02 When I Walk Out of the Museum
03 Enduring the Waves
04 Love Without Possession
05 Real Lost Wisdom
06 Widows
07 Pink Light
08 Belief pt. 2
Phil Elverum:
What is it about a bonfire?
The flames are charismatic and dance, the sparks billow and flicker
off. But what is beneath? In smoldering embers that stay alive until
the next morning there is a slow endlessness. The flashing whims of
light and dark pass by without stopping, but the glowing coals beneath
the action offer a new perspective. Something approaching permanence
in the relentlessly impermanent world.
In all these years of making up songs, the aim has always been to just
say the thing as directly as possible. Name it, don’t decorate.
Nonetheless, what has come out has often appeared as billowing clouds
of metaphor and half-formed feelings. Then in the shadow of close real
death in 2016 I made a couple of records that managed a little better
to speak directly. The terror in opening up so unreservedly to an
abstract public was blown away by the higher stakes of actual death.
Nothing stops changing. Love returned. With this love came a new
understanding of the weird balances between real life and art
projects, between home and exposure. I moved into a new world and
happily angled the work inward, keeping more quiet.
But nothing stops changing. It didn’t work out and I had to move
again. Finding myself staring into another fire, disoriented by the
changes, these songs came out.
I hoped to write songs about the smoldering foundation beneath all of
this surface chaos, a love that doesn’t die, songs beyond mere sorrow.
If I again mined the circumstances of my life for these words, I tried
to do it with liberation in mind for everyone. I tried to make songs
that did not rely at all on who I am or who I am singing about. “The
song, not the singer” is my guide, even while singing inescapably as
and about myself.
Knowing that anyone with internet access might have questions about my
specifics, I don’t want to say anything personal that isn’t already in
the songs. My fingers are crossed that when I push them out to sea
they will be met with calm humane understanding. That’s what they’re
about after all.
In a grab for deeper continuity, I called and asked Julie Doiron if
she could join me in the recording. She has been my favorite singer
since 1993 when I first heard her band Eric’s Trip and subsequently
devoted my life to music and art. This 26 year path from teenage
obsession to collaborator has made me feel very fortunate. We made
another record in 2008 called Lost Wisdom, more flames, more love,
more turmoil. Now we get to do some more singing and playing together.
In 2019 life on earth can feel insane, but in the early hours before
the sun comes up, I look out and the world is blank. Everyone deserves
liberation, and as the sky gets blue and loud with the day I try to
remember this blank peace and I hope that it will stay with us into
the wild arriving future.
– Phil Elverum
Sept. 5th, 2019
Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron:
10-29 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater %
11-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Christ Church Cathedral
12-03 Seattle, WA – The Neptune
12-04 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
12-06 Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theatre
12-07 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Temple at Hollywood Forever
12-08 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
12-09 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12-10 Columbus, OH – Via Vecchia
12-11 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall
12-13 Boston, MA – Arts at the Armory
12-14 Brooklyn, NY – St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
12-15 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Sanctuary
12-16 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
% Mount Eerie (without Julie Doiron) opening for Big Thief