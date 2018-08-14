Mount Eerie Announces New Live Album (after), Shares Song: Listen

Phil Elverum has announced a new Mount Eerie live album. It’s titled (after) and it arrives September 21 via P.W. Elverum & Sun. The LP was record at the 2017 Le Guess Who? Festival at a church in the Netherlands. It features songs from A Crow Looked at Me and this year’s Now Only. Below, listen to Elverum’s performance of Crow’s “Soria Moria.”







Mount Eerie: “Soria Moria (live)”

In a lengthy statement accompanying the album announcement, Elverum reflects on writing A Crow Looked at Me after the death of his wife Geneviève Castrée. “While making the songs that would be released as A Crow Looked at Me, I wasn’t thinking at all about sharing them with other people, family or strangers. Nobody,” he says. Elverum also recalls what it felt like to perform the songs live. “It wasn’t easy,” he states. “The shows were emotionally difficult and the atmosphere was so delicate and strange, like reenacting a violent act on stage in front of a paying audience every night.”

In addition, Elverum discusses the importance of the Le Guess Who? performance recording. “Does it bring anything new to the songs to hear them in this way? My hope is: yes,” he says. “You can hear the breath in the room. You can feel the simultaneous intimacy and immensity…. This is a recording of these ultra-intimate songs living in the real world among people, and of peoples’ wide eyed accepting silence, and clapping.” Find Phil Elverum’s full statement, as well as the (after) tracklist and cover art, below.

(after):

01 Real Death

02 Seaweed

03 Ravens

04 When I Take Out the Garbage at Night

05 Emptiness pt. 2

06 Soria Moria

07 Crow

08 Distortion

09 Now Only

10 Crow pt. 2

11 (remarks)

12 Tintin in Tibet

