MTV VMAs 2020 Moved From Barclays Center

MTV and Barclays Center have decided to no longer hold the MTV VMAs 2020 at the Brooklyn arena, citing safety concerns, as Page Six reports. The event will now be held at “various outdoor locations” in New York City. In a statement to Pitchfork, spokespeople for MTV and the Barclays Center said the following:

The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to

the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor

performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to

all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and

local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor

performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and

safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an

exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue

to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local

officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the

safety of all involved.

At a June press conference announcing the event would take place at Barclays Center, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.” BTS, J Balvin, and Doja Cat were set to perform at this year’s ceremony. Check out the full list of MTV VMAs 2020 nominees.

