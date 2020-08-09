MTV VMAs 2020 Moved From Barclays Center

MTV and Barclays Center have decided to no longer hold the MTV VMAs 2020 at the Brooklyn arena, citing safety concerns, as Page Six reports. The event will now be held at “various outdoor locations” in New York City. In a statement to Pitchfork, spokespeople for MTV and the Barclays Center said the following:
At a June press conference announcing the event would take place at Barclays Center, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.” BTS, J Balvin, and Doja Cat were set to perform at this year’s ceremony. Check out the full list of MTV VMAs 2020 nominees.
