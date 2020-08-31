MTV VMAs 2020: Watch All of the Performances

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast live tonight, August 30, from various locations around New York City. The show included performances from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and more. Watch all the performances from the main event and pre-show below.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga debuted the live performance of Chromatica’s “Rain on Me” at the ceremony, while BTS performed their new track “Dynamite.” Host Keke Palmer performed a song of her own, and the Black Eyed Peas closed the show with a CGI UFO-assisted performance of “I Gotta Feeling.”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

BTS

Black Eyed Peas

Miley Cyrus

DaBaby

Maluma

Doja Cat

Chloe x Halle

Keke Palmer

Tate McRae

CNCO

Lewis Capaldi

Jack Harlow

Machine Gun Kelly

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

