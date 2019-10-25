Mura Masa Details New Album R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage), Shares New Song: Listen

Mura Masa has revealed details of his sophomore album R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage). It arrives January 17 via Polydor/Anchor Point. The announcement comes with the release of a new song called “No Hope Generation.” Stream that below, and also check out the full tracklist for the album, which features appearances by Tirzah, Georgia, slowthai, and Clairo (who sings on the previously released single “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again”).

Mura Masa's self-titled debut was released in 2017. He is performing at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, which takes place from October 31 to November 2 at la Grande Halle de la Villette.

R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage):

01 Raw Youth Collage

02 No Hope Generation

03 I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again [ft. Clairo]

04 a meeting at an oak tree [ft. Ned Green]

05 Deal Wiv It [ft. slowthai]

06 vicarious living anthem

07 In My Mind

08 Today [ft. Tirzah]

09 Live Like We’re Dancing [ft. Georgia]

10 Teenage Headache Dreams [ft. Ellie Rowsell]

11 (nocturne for strings and a conversation)