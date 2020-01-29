My Chemical Romance Announce Full Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance have finally announced their full comeback tour. The new North American dates begin in Detroit on September 9. The band made the announcement in a video directed by Kris Mercado, featuring music composed by guitarist Ray Toro and keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac. The visual begins with a young man lacing his shoes and brewing a cup of coffee before playing with a ouija board. He then gets summoned into a realm filled with allusions and imagery from MCR’s history and discography.
Check out My Chemical Romance’s schedule, and the video, below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
In October 2019, Gerard Way and co. announced their first live performance since disbanding in 2013. (It took place in December.) Since then, they’ve unveiled several more appearances and teased a snippet of new music in a mysterious video clip titled “An Offering.” Their last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, arrived in 2010.
Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
My Chemical Romance:
03-20 Melbourne, Australia – Download Festival Melbourne
03-21 Sydney, Australia – Download Festival Sydney
03-25 Auckland, New Zealand – The Outer Fields at Western Springs
03-28 Osaka, Japan – Intex Osaka
03-29 Tokyo, Japan – Download Festival Tokyo
06-18 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK
06-20 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK
06-21 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK
06-23 Dublin, Ireland – Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07-04 Bologna, Italy – Sonic Park Fest
07-06 Bonn, Germany KUNST!RASEN
07-11 Moscow, Russia – Park Live
09-09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09-11 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
09-12 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09-14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
09-15 Boston, MA – TD Garden
09-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-20 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival
09-22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
09-26 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
09-29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09-30 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
10-04 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
10-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
10-08 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10-10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena