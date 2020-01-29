My Chemical Romance Announce Full Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance have finally announced their full comeback tour. The new North American dates begin in Detroit on September 9. The band made the announcement in a video directed by Kris Mercado, featuring music composed by guitarist Ray Toro and keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac. The visual begins with a young man lacing his shoes and brewing a cup of coffee before playing with a ouija board. He then gets summoned into a realm filled with allusions and imagery from MCR’s history and discography.

Check out My Chemical Romance's schedule, and the video, below.

In October 2019, Gerard Way and co. announced their first live performance since disbanding in 2013. (It took place in December.) Since then, they’ve unveiled several more appearances and teased a snippet of new music in a mysterious video clip titled “An Offering.” Their last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, arrived in 2010.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

My Chemical Romance:

03-20 Melbourne, Australia – Download Festival Melbourne

03-21 Sydney, Australia – Download Festival Sydney

03-25 Auckland, New Zealand – The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03-28 Osaka, Japan – Intex Osaka

03-29 Tokyo, Japan – Download Festival Tokyo

06-18 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK

06-20 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK

06-21 Milton Keynes, England – Stadium MK

06-23 Dublin, Ireland – Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07-04 Bologna, Italy – Sonic Park Fest

07-06 Bonn, Germany KUNST!RASEN

07-11 Moscow, Russia – Park Live

09-09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09-11 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09-12 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09-14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-15 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-20 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

09-22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

09-26 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

09-29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-30 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10-04 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10-08 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10-10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10-11 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena