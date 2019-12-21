Mykki Blanco Shares New Song “Lucky”: Listen

Mykki Blanco has shared a new song called “Lucky.” It was recorded live in London with a three-piece string section and FaltyDL on keyboards; FaltyDL also produced the song. Hear it below.



Mykki Blanco: “Lucky (Live in London)”

In a statement, Mykki Blanco said:

I was 26 when I started writing raps and making music. For a long

time, I approached it like I would theatre or performance art—in this

really cut and paste interdisciplinary way. And before diving into

this new chapter of music I’ve been working on with FaltyDL, I had

only ever worked with session players in the studio once. But now, my

process has really grown and evolved to where live instrumentation is

so central to the sounds I am creating. I am working with music

director Nick Rosen [who plays cello on this live recording of

“Lucky”] on building out the band of musicians and vocalists for my

new live stage show—he has helped enormously in taking electronic

elements and translating them into live musical components performed

by musicians. “Lucky” is light-hearted with funny, tight punchlines

and a heavy beat. I think the live string section for the intro and

outro is just this very dramatic but delicate juxtaposition to what

I’m saying in the song.

Mykki Blanco’s last LP was Mykki. According to a press release, she has “at least two albums of new music” and will be sharing new songs in 2020.

