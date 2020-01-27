Nas Joins Lil Nas X for “Rodeo” at Grammys 2020: Watch

Tonight, Lil Nas X took to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform his ubiquitous mega-hit “Old Town Road.” He was joined by Diplo, all of the members of BTS, viral yodeler Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus for the performance. He also performed the 7 track “Rodeo” alongside Nas. At the beginning of the performance, a Kobe Bryant jersey could be seen draped on a chair in the middle of the set. Watch all of that below.

Lil Nas X was nominated for seven Grammy Awards in total at tonight’s ceremony, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video, all for “Old Town Road (Remix),” which featured Billy Ray Cyrus. BTS member RM also released a remix, which was dubbed the “Seoul Town Road Remix.”

