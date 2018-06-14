Nas Reveals New Kanye-Produced Album Title, Cover, and Live Stream

Nas has shared more details about his new album Nasir, which is being unveiled at a listening party in Queens tonight. The event and album will be streamed in full later tonight via Mass Appeal’s YouTube channel. The stream is set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern—find it below. Nas has shared the cover art for the project; find that below as well.

Nasir was produced by Kanye West, who recently tweeted, “I feel like I’m 18 year[s] old again when I make beats for Nas.” The project is the latest in Kanye’s series of five planned albums in five consecutive weeks, following Pusha-T’s Daytona, his own ye, and Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi. The final release, an album from Teyana Taylor, is due on June 22. Kanye previously shared a working tracklist for Nasir; it is unconfirmed whether it is the final and official listing. Find that below.

Nasir is Nas’ 11th studio LP—his first since 2012’s Life Is Good. The new record announcement arrives nearly two years after Nas and DJ Khaled released the song “Nas Album Done.”

Kanye West and Nas have a long collaborative history. West co-produced “Poppa Was a Playa” and “Still Dreaming,” among other tracks. In 2005, Nas featured on West’s iconic Late Registration song “We Major.” More recently, both West and Nas appeared on French Montana’s 2016 track “Figure It Out.”

In the years since Life Is Good, Nas has reissued Illmatic and released a live version of his seminal debut recorded at the Kennedy Center. Outside of music, Nas has had a Harvard fellowship launched in his honor, established a scholarship fund, executive-produced a movie called The Land and a bio-series called “Street Dreams,” narrated and executive-produced the Netflix show “The Get Down,” and more.

