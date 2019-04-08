NBA YoungBoy Charged With Misdemeanor Drug Possession: Report

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy (real name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was charged with two misdemeanors for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and disorderly conduct, TMZ reports. In February, Gaulden was arrested for the misdemeanors in Atlanta after the woman he was with allegedly attacked a maid while the two were in a hotel room that was supposed to be unoccupied. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for NBA YoungBoy for further comment.

Last year, NBA YoungBoy was indicted for aggravated assault and kidnapping. The charges stemmed from hotel surveillance footage that showed Gaulden allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend and dragging her into a hotel room. He was arrested in February 2018 on a kidnapping warrant from the incident, and was released on bail in March 2018.