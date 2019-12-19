NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Battery

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has taken a plea deal in his alleged assault and kidnapping case, TMZ reports and his representative tells Pitchfork. The Louisiana rapper had been accused of throwing his then-girlfriend Jania Jackson to the ground at a hotel and then allegedly dragging her into a hotel room. YoungBoy has pled guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. Charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault have been dropped, according to TMZ. YoungBoy has been sentenced to 12 months probation, fined $1,500, ordered to attend anger management classes, and “have no violent contact” with Jackson.

Pitchfork has reached to representatives for the Ware County, Georgia, District Attorney’s Office.