Nelly Reaches Settlement in UK Sexual Assault Case: Report

Nelly has reached a settlement with a woman who alleged that the singer sexually assaulted her in 2017, TMZ reports. The woman had filed her lawsuit against the singer in 2018. The suit reportedly claimed that Nelly masturbated in front of her without her consent, placed her hand on his penis, and pushed her head down to force her into oral sex on his tour bus while he was in Essex, England. Essex Police had previously dropped an investigation of the allegations. According to TMZ, the terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.

This marks the second sexual assault lawsuit that Nelly has faced and subsequently resolved out of court in the past two years. In September 2018, he resolved a legal dispute with Monique Greene, a University of Washington student who sued him for sexual assault and defamation. Prior to the lawsuit, which was filed at the end of 2017, a criminal case regarding Greene’s claims was dropped after Greene refused to testify in court.