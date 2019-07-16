Neon Indian Announces North American Tour

Neon Indian has announced a headlining North American tour. His “Invasion Musical Total” tour dates begin in October, following “¡Eso Es!” concerts with Empress Of and others this summer. Check out Neon Indian’s tour dates below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Last year, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo directed a short film, 86’d, and shared the accompanying theme song, “Heaven’s Basement (Theme from 86’d).” Neon Indian’s latest record is 2015’s VEGA INTL. Night School.