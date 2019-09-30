Netflix Announces Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix has announced that Stranger Things is returning to the platform for a fourth season. The announcement came with a cryptic video—but no date for when it arrives. You can watch it below.

According to Deadline, the renewal is part of a major deal that Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer signed with Netflix. Though details of their agreement aren’t available to the public, Deadline’s sources compared the Duffer deal to a massive “nine-figure” arrangement that Netflix recently made with Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. The third season of Stranger Things premiered July 4, 2019.



