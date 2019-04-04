Netflix Reveals “Cowboy Bebop” Cast: John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, More

Netflix has announced the initial cast for its live-action “Cowboy Bebop” series: John Cho will play the lead role of Spike Spiegel, while Danielle Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will play Faye Valentine, Mustafa Shakir (“Luke Cage”) will portray Jet Black, and Alex Hassell will play the villain Vicious. The 10-episode series will see Alex Garcia Lopez directing the first two episodes. Original director Shinichiro Watanabe is a consultant on the new show, which has yet to receive a release date.

Watanabe previously directed Blade Runner 2022, an animated short set in the Blade Runner universe that featured music by Flying Lotus. The original “Cowboy Bebop” anime featured now-iconic music by Japanese composer Yoko Kanno and her band Seatbelts.