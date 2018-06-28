Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country” Soundtrack Announced

In March, Netflix released “Wild Wild Country,” a documentary series following the Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his Oregon-based commune of followers. Now, the soundtrack is being released for the first time. Written by Brocker Way (composer and brother of series directors Chapman and Maclain Way), the soundtrack arrives September 21 via Western Vinyl and is available for pre-order now. Below, listen to one of the songs, “Church and State,” and check out the vinyl.

“This kind of music gives us an idea as to the motives of each talking head, without actually scoring the motives of the character, and hopefully entices us as the audience to take the journey with them,” Way says in a press release. “When the Rajneeshees are building their town, you get to feel that and be right there with them.”

