New Alice Coltrane Compilation Announced

A new Alice Coltrane compilation has been announced: Spiritual Eternal—The Complete Warner Bros. Studio Recordings is out September 7 via Real Gone Music. As the title suggests, Spiritual Eternal collects the three studio albums that Coltrane released on Warner Bros. (Eternity, Radha-Krsna Nama Sankirtana, and Transcendence). The 2xCD was produced by Gordon Anderson and Zev Feldman and remastered by Mike Milchner. The set also comes with a 24-page booklet with notes by Grammy-winning music historian Ashley Kahn (based on interviews with producer Ed Michel and Baker Bigsby), rare photographs, and original album credits. Check out the Spiritual Eternal cover art below.

Last year, Luaka Bop released World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, which collected Coltrane’s ashram music. (Ashley Kahn wrote the liner notes for that compilation, too.) This year, Superior Viaduct is reissuing 1972’s Lord of Lords, Coltrane’s final record for the Impulse! label.

