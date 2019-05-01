New Bob Moog Documentary and Companion Album Announced

Waveshaper Media has announced a new documentary about the life and work of American engineer and synthesizer pioneer Dr. Robert Arthur Moog. Electronic Voyager follows Moog’s daughter, Michelle Moog-Kassa, as she travels across North America and Europe to learn about the influence and impact that her father’s instruments had on people’s lives. It also features interviews with the late Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic, Gary Numan, Yes’ Rick Wakeman, Jean-Michel Jarre, Morton Subotnick, and more. Watch a trailer below.

Electronic Voyager is currently in post-production and slated to come out in 2020. The film is finishing fundraising via Indiegogo. One of the rewards of Indiegogo donation is a compilation of Moog recordings from the 1960s. Below, check out Bob Moog’s “The Abominatron,” as well as the tracklist and vinyl packaging for Electronic Voyages: Early Moog Recordings 1964-1969.

Electronic Voyages: Early Moog Recordings 1964-1969:

01 Robert Arthur Moog: “The Abominatron” (1967)

02 Herbert Deutsch: “Jazz Images, A Worksong and Blues” (1966)

03 Joel Chadabe: “Blues Mix” (1968)

04 Lothar and the Hand People: “Milkweed Love” (1968)

05 Intersystems: “Changing Colours” (1968)

06 Ruth White: “The Clock” (1969)

07 Max Brand: “Triptych” (1968)

08 Paul Earls: “Monday Music” (1968)