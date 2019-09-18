New Boondocks Reboot Coming to HBO Max

The Boondocks will be returning to television. HBO Max has ordered a two-season, 24-episode reimagining of the beloved animated series, spearheaded by creator Aaron McGruder and and Sony Pictures Animation. All 55 episodes of the original series and the new Boondocks will launch on the forthcoming streaming service in fall 2020 with a 50-minute special.

A press release offers the following synopsis of the new Boondocks reboot:

The new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil

Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious

grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic

community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the

tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under

Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.

Aaron McGruder added, “There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today.” He continued, “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now—both politically and culturally—more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

The first season of The Boondocks premiered on Adult Swim in 2005. Aaron McGruder was not involved with the show’s fourth and final season on the network.