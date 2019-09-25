New Harry Nilsson Album Losst and Founnd Announced

A new studio album by legendary singer and songwriter Harry Nilsson has been announced. Losst and Founnd features nine original songs by the late artist, as well as covers by Jimmy Webb and Yoko Ono. The new album arrives November 22 via Omnivore Recordings. Hear the singles “U.C.L.A.” and the title track below (via The Washington Post), and scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.

Nilsson died of a heart attack in 1994, but had been working on his first album of original material since 1988’s A Touch More Schmilsson in the Night prior to his death, according to Omnivore’s website. Losst and Founnd is produced by Mark Hudson, and features contributions from Van Dyke Parks, drummer Jim Keltner, Harry’s son Kiefo, and more.

Producer Mark Hudson penned a brief letter to Nilsson in the album’s liner notes:

Dear Harry,

It’s been a little over 25 years since we’ve had one of “our conversations” and I can’t tell you how much I miss your wisdom, humor, passion, stories, and most of all… your music… Anyway, I finally finished the record we were working on… All of your ideas I would write down, and I have put them into this project… Making this album was a dream come true for me. I promised you we would finish it and get it out there one day and that day has finally come!

Read “The Russian Doll Soundtrack Feels Like Trying to Take Control in a Chaotic New York” over on the Pitch.

Losst and Founnd:

01 Lost and Found

02 Woman Oh Woman

03 U.C.L.A.

04 Hi-Heel Sneakers/Rescue Boy Medley

05 Lullabye

06 Animal Farm

07 Listen, the Snow Is Falling

08 Try

09 Love Is the Answer

10 Yo Dodger Blue

11 What Does a Woman See in a Man