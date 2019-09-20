New Leonard Cohen Album Thanks for the Dance Announced: Listen to “The Goal”

A posthumous Leonard Cohen album called Thanks for the Dance is on the way. It’s out November 22 via Sony Music Entertainment. Listen to “The Goal,” reworked from Cohen’s poem of the same name, below. Leonard’s son, Adam Cohen, produced and masterminded the project, enlisting a huge cast of musicians including Damien Rice and Leslie Feist (vocals), Arcade Fire bassist Richard Reed Parry, the National’s Bryce Dessner on guitar, Dustin O’Halloran on piano, and Leonard’s bandmate Javier Mas playing the man’s own guitar.

Other features include Beck (on guitar and Jew’s harp), Daniel Lanois, Jennifer Warnes, the s t a r g a z e orchestra, and others. Adam Cohen says in a press release, “In composing and arranging the music for his words, we chose his most characteristic musical signatures, in this way keeping him with us. What moves me most about the album is the startled response of those who have heard it. ‘Leonard lives!’ they say, one after the other.” Check out the tracklist below.

Leonard Cohen released You Want It Darker in 2016. He received his first solo Grammy for the LP’s title track. A book of his poetry was released in October last year.

Thanks For The Dance:

01 Happens to the Heart

02 Moving On

03 The Night of Santiago

04 Thanks for the Dance

05 It’s Torn

06 The Goal

07 Puppets

08 The Hills

09 Listen to the Hummingbird