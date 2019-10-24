New Leonard Cohen Song “Happens to the Heart” Gets New Video: Watch

The new posthumous Leonard Cohen album Thanks for the Dance is out November 22. Today, a new single from the album arrived. It’s called “Happens to the Heart.” The song’s accompanying visual, directed by Daniel Askill, follows a figure walking through the woods in what appears to be a Leonard Cohen outfit. After disrobing, the person is draped in monk robes before meditating on the edge of a cliff. Watch it below.

“Happens to the Heart” follows the previously released song “The Goal.” The album was produced and assembled by Cohen’s son Adam Cohen. It features Feist, Beck, Damien Rice, Richard Reed Parry, the National’s Bryce Dessner, Daniel Lanois, and more.