New Lil Peep Album Everybody’s Everything Announced

A new Lil Peep album called Everybody’s Everything will be released on November 15 (via AUTNMY on license to Columbia). The record, described in a press release as “a lovingly-curated collection of songs from Lil Peep’s career,” includes previously shared songs like Hellboy’s “cobain” and “walk away as the door slams” and CÅSTLES II’s “witchblades.” It also features unreleased music, plus the three songs from this week’s GOTH ANGEL SINNER EP. Find the tracklist and album cover below.

Everybody’s Everything is the second posthumous Lil Peep full-length, following last year’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2. The new documentary about Lil Peep, also called Everybody’s Everything, hits theaters on November 12.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Lil Peep’s Hellboy.

Everybody’s Everything:

01 Liar

02 AQUAFINA [ft. Rich the Kid]

03 RATCHETS [ft. Lil Tracy]

04 Rockstarz [ft. Gab3]

05 LA to London [ft. Gab3]

06 Fangirl [ft. Gab3]

07 Text Me [ft. Era]

08 PRINCESS

09 Moving On

10 Belgium

11 When I Lie

12 I’ve Been Waiting (Original Version) [ft. iLoveMakonnen]

13 Live Forever

14 ghost boy

15 Keep My Coo

16 white tee [ft. Lil Tracy]

17 cobain [ft. Lil Tracy]

18 witchblades [ft. Lil Tracy]

19 walk away as the door slams (acoustic) [ft. Lil Tracy]