New Music Friday: 5 New Albums From Jeff Parker, Andy Shauf, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Jeff Parker, Andy Shauf, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Hook, and Wire. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Jeff Parker: Suite for Max Brown [International Anthem/Nonesuch]

Suite for Max Brown is a tribute to guitarist Jeff Parker’s mother, whose photograph appears on the cover. Parker recorded the album with his New Breed ensemble, which features Makaya McCraven on drums, vocals from Parker’s daughter Ruby, and others.

In his Best New Music review of the album, Steven Arroyo writes, “Suite for Max Brown is a place where a 26-second, Dilla-indebted loop of an Otis Redding sample and 10 minutes of a jazz quintet weaving around what sounds like someone stacking plastic cups can share a tracklist; each is equally meaningful.”

Andy Shauf: The Neon Skyline [ANTI-/Arts & Crafts]

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf follows his 2016 solo album The Party with The Neon Skyline. According to Shauf, each song on the new record follows a different character, who are all at the same bar on the same night.

Sarah Mary Chadwick: Please Daddy [Sinderlyn]

Less than a year after releasing her album The Queen Who Stole the Sky, which she wrote and recorded on a 150-year-old pipe organ, Melbourne singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick gets back to a full band on Please Daddy. In his review of the album, Colin Joyce writes that Please Daddy is “a record of immense emotional pain, full of the sort of stinging, bitter songs she’s been writing her whole career.”

Hook: Crashed My Car [self-released]

Los Angeles rapper Hook collaborated with the producer Nedarb (best known for his work with Lil Peep) on her new project Crashed My Car. The 10-track release features guest spots from Almighty Suspect, Lerado, and comedian/rapper Zack Fox. Watch Hook’s new music video for “Yes Man.”

Wire: Mind Hive [pinkflag]

Postpunk veterans Wire are following 2017’s Silver/Lead with the new album Mind Hive. The record was led by “Cactused” and “Primed & Ready.” In a statement about the second single, the band’s Graham Lewis said, “The lyric/text for this song could be read as a series of questions, set in 2017,” adding, “Who could have known the answers would be, in no particular order… Liverpool FC, me, Boris the Spider, 67, Lieutenant Colonel.”

