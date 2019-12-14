New Music Friday: 5 New Albums From Uncut Gems, KAYTRANADA, Stormzy, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Daniel Lopatin, KAYTRANADA, Duster, Stormzy, and Eddy Current Suppression Ring. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Daniel Lopatin: Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Warp]

The Safdie brothers’ new movie Uncut Gems is out today (December 13). It stars Adam Sandler and has a memorable appearance from the Weeknd. It’s scored by Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), who previously collaborated with the Safdies when he provided the score to their 2017 film Good Time.

KAYTRANADA: BUBBA [RCA]

Just this week, three years after releasing his Polaris Prize-winning album 99.9%, KAYTRANADA announced the imminent arrival of BUBBA. The album features his new single featuring Kali Uchis and contributions from Pharrell Williams, Mick Jenkins, Tinashe, Estelle, Charlotte Day Wilson, GoldLink, and SiR.

Duster: Duster [Muddguts]

It’s 19 years since cult slowcore heroes Duster last released a new album. They kicked off the year with the release of a comprehensive Numero Group box set called Capsule Losing Contact, collecting all of their work to date and, now, they’ve dropped an album of new music.

Stormzy: Heavy Is the Head [#MERKY/Atlantic]

Grime heavyweight Stormzy is back with his second album, which follows his 2017 debut LP Gang Signs & Prayers. The album features contributions from Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, who appear together on the song “Own It.” H.E.R. and YEBBA also appear on the record.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring: All in Good Time [Castle Face]

Nine years after their last album and eight since their final single, Melbourne garage rock greats Eddy Current Suppression Ring quietly announced their appropriately titled fourth LP. All in Good Time features the previously shared single “Our Quiet Whisper.”

