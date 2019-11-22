New Music Friday: 6 New Albums by Blood Incantation, Coldplay, Davido, Beck, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Blood Incantation, Coldplay, Davido, Beck, Tinashe, and 03 Greedo and Kenny Beats. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Blood Incantation: Hidden History of the Human Race [Dark Descent/Century Media]

Blood Incantation, the four-piece cosmic death metal band from Denver, released their debut album Starspawn in 2016. They return this week with their excellent follow-up, which features four songs total: “Slave Species of the Gods,” “The Giza Power Plant,” “Inner Paths (to Outer Space),” and closing track “Awakening From the Dream of Existence to the Multidimensional Nature of Our Reality (Mirror of the Soul),” which is 18 minutes long.

In his Best New Track review of “Inner Paths (to Outer Space),” Sam Sodomsky writes that Blood Incantation’s music “feels nightmarish, new, and breathtakingly alive.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Buy at Rough Trade

Coldplay: Everyday Life [Parlophone/Atlantic]

Coldplay’s new double album Everyday Life marks their first studio LP since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. The rollout for this particular record featured some unconventional PR stunts—such as publishing the tracklist in a Welsh newspaper and hosting a fake press conference where the only “journalists” present were Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Check out Coldplay’s music video for “Daddy.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Buy at Rough Trade

Davido: A Good Time [Davido Worldwide Entertainment/Sony UK/RCA]

A Good Time is the latest project from Nigerian singer and producer Davido, following 2016’s Son of Mercy. The 17-track LP features contributions from Gunna, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and others. Watch Davido’s music video for the Popcaan-featuring “Risky.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Beck: Hyperspace [Capitol]

Beck is back with his first studio album in two years. Hyperspace follows his 2017 album Colors, which earned the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. Among Beck’s Hyperspace collaborators is Pharrell Williams, who co-wrote and co-produced seven of the tracks on the LP. Watch the music video for “Uneventful Days,” directed by Devonté Hynes.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Buy at Rough Trade

Buy at Vinyl Me, Please

Tinashe: Songs for You [self-released]

Tinashe left her label RCA after releasing the long-awaited Joyride last year. Her new self-released album, Songs for You, features Ms Banks, 6LACK, and G-Eazy, as well as producer Kingdom. Watch Tinashe’s “Die a Little Bit” music video.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

03 Greedo / Kenny Beats: Netflix & Deal [Alamo]

Netflix & Deal is the third release of 2019 from California rapper 03 Greedo, following Still Summer in the Projects and his Meet the Drummers EP with Travis Barker. The project, made with Kenny Beats, features guest spots from Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Maxo Kream, and more.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music