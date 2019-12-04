New Taylor Swift Documentary Miss Americana to Debut at Sundance 2020

Miss Americana, a new documentary about Taylor Swift, will premiere at Sundance 2020, as EW notes. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure), the film is described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.” It’s set to show on the first day of the festival, January 23.

In her statement last month, Swift alluded to an upcoming documentary about her career, claiming that her ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun were blocking the use of her back catalog in the film.