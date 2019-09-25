New TV Show Based on Billy Joel Songs in the Works

A new TV show based on stories and characters from Billy Joel songs is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is called Scenes From an Italian Restaurant—the name of Joel’s nearly eight-minute song from 1977’s The Stranger about two high school sweethearts, Brenda and Eddie, who reconnect at an Italian restaurant.

According to THR, each episode of Scenes From an Italian Restaurant will be based on Joel lyrics, and the show will feature characters from his songs, including the Stranger, the Piano Man, and Mamma Leone and Sgt. O’Leary (both from “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)”). In addition, according to the report, “the tracks will be reimagined and rearranged by Joel’s music team—with his input—and take his tunes in new directions.”

MGM Television and Universal Music Publishing Group are teaming up for the show. Kevin Fox, a writer and producer for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is creating and executive producing the series. Billy Joel will also serve as an executive producer.