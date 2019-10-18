Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce 2020 European Tour

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are hitting the road once more. European dates behind Ghosteen kick off next April in Portugal, before moving across the continent and into the UK and Ireland, with the shows rapping up in Tel Aviv, Israel, in June. Check out the itinerary below.

Cave announced Ghosteen somewhat by surprise in late September, responding to a fan’s query in his Red Hand Files newsletter. He called the double album “a migrating spirit,” adding, “The songs on the first album are the children. The songs on the second album are their parents.”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds:

04-22 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

04-23 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

04-25 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

04-26 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

04-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

04-30 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

05-02 Birmingham, UK – Arena

05-03 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

05-05 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

05-06 Manchester, England – Arena

05-08 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05-12 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

05-14 London, England – The O2

05-15 London, England – The O2

05-17 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05-18 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

05-20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05-21 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

05-25 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

05-27 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

05-28 Gliwice, Poland – Arena Gliwice

05-30 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

06-01 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

06-02 Budapest, Hungary – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna

06-04 Belgrade, Serbia – Stark Arena

06-06 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-09 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

06-11 Rome, Italy – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06-14 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

06-17 Tel Aviv, Israel – Bloomfield Stadium