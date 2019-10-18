Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce 2020 European Tour

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are hitting the road once more. European dates behind Ghosteen kick off next April in Portugal, before moving across the continent and into the UK and Ireland, with the shows rapping up in Tel Aviv, Israel, in June. Check out the itinerary below.
Cave announced Ghosteen somewhat by surprise in late September, responding to a fan’s query in his Red Hand Files newsletter. He called the double album “a migrating spirit,” adding, “The songs on the first album are the children. The songs on the second album are their parents.”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds:
04-22 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
04-23 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
04-25 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
04-26 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
04-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
04-30 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
05-02 Birmingham, UK – Arena
05-03 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
05-05 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
05-06 Manchester, England – Arena
05-08 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
05-12 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
05-14 London, England – The O2
05-15 London, England – The O2
05-17 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
05-18 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
05-20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05-21 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
05-25 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
05-27 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
05-28 Gliwice, Poland – Arena Gliwice
05-30 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
06-01 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
06-02 Budapest, Hungary – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna
06-04 Belgrade, Serbia – Stark Arena
06-06 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
06-09 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
06-11 Rome, Italy – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
06-14 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
06-17 Tel Aviv, Israel – Bloomfield Stadium