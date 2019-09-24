Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce New Album Ghosteen, Out Next Week

Nick Cave announced a new album with The Bad Seeds via his Red Hand Files newsletter today. It’s called Ghosteen, and it’s out next week, he says.
Cave told a fan that Ghosteen is a double album. “The songs on the first album are the children,” he wrote. “The songs on the second album are their parents.” Cave also said, “Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.” Find the tracklist and cover art below. The band’s last album of new material was 2016’s Skeleton Tree.
Ghosteen:
Part 1:
01 The Spinning Song
02 Bright Horses
03 Waiting For You
04 Night Raid
05 Sun Forest
06 Galleon Ship
07 Ghosteen Speaks
08 Leviathan
Part 2:
01 Ghosteen
02 Fireflies
03 Hollywood