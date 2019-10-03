Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Release New Album Ghosteen: Listen

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released their latest studio album, Ghosteen. The record is split into two parts: “The songs on the first album are the children,” Nick Cave said in a statement. “The songs on the second album are their parents.” Hear Ghosteen below.

In the past, Nick Cave has suggested that the band’s follow-up to 2016’s Skeleton Tree would complete a trilogy that started with 2013’s Push the Sky Away. He told The Guardian’s Mark Mordue in 2017 that he was working on new songs, “Not to answer Skeleton Tree… but to artistically complete the trilogy of albums we began with Push the Sky Away.”