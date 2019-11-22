Nick Cave to Release Illustrated Autobiography Stranger Than Kindness

Nick Cave will release an illustrated autobiography in March 2020, publisher Canongate has announced. Out March 23, 2020, Stranger Than Kindness will combine images with “commentary and meditations” from Cave and writer Darcey Steinke. The book, priced at £35 (about $45), “asks what shapes our lives and makes us who we are, and celebrates the curiosity and power of the creative spirit,” the publisher says.

The book’s release accompanies Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition, where Cave’s artwork, manuscripts, videos, stage sets, and personal artefacts will be displayed at The Black Diamond in Copenhagen. The images in the book are Cave’s selections from the exhibits.