Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Sanity”: Listen

Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) has announced a new album. Run Fast Sleep Naked is out April 26 via Downtown/Future Classic/Opulent. Below, check out the video for his new song “Sanity,” directed by BabyBaby. Scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.
Run Fast Sleep Naked was co-produced by Darkside’s Dave Harrington. It marks Murpy’s first full-length since his 2014 Chet Faker album Built on Glass. In 2017, he issued the Missing Link EP—his debut release under the new moniker.
Run Fast Sleep Naked:
01 Hear It Now
02 Harry Takes Drugs on the Weekend
03 Sanity
04 Sunlight
05 Some People
06 Yeah I Care
07 Novocaine and Coca Cola
08 Never No
09 Dangerous
10 Believe (Me)
11 Message You at Midnight