Nicki Minaj Joins Avril Lavigne on New Song “Dumb Blonde”: Listen

Avril Lavigne released a new single today called “Dumb Blonde,” and it features a guest verse from Nicki Minaj. Listen to it below.

Prior to the song’s release, Nicki opened up about how she’s a long-time Avril fan. “If you know me you know how long I’ve been a fan of hers,” she wrote on Instagram. “You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t hittin EVERY note on ‘I’m With You’ in the shower.” In a tweet, Avril called Nicki her “favorite” and said the collaboration was “a dream come true.”

