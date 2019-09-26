Nicki Minaj, PnB Rock, and Murda Beatz Share New Song “Fendi”: Listen

By
star95radio
-
0
4


Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz for a brand new track. It’s called “Fendi.” Listen to Nicki rap about her preferred luxury brand below.

Nicki Minaj released her last studio album Queen in 2018. Prior to a recent tweet claiming that she’s retiring, she kept busy, dropping joint tracks with Lil Durk, Avril Lavigne, A$AP Rocky, and more. In August, Nicki hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s single “Hot Girl Summer” alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Nicki shared her latest solo song “MEGATRON” back in June.

Read “5 Takeaways from Nicki Minaj’s New Album, Queen” over on the Pitch.



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR