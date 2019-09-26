Nicki Minaj, PnB Rock, and Murda Beatz Share New Song “Fendi”: Listen

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz for a brand new track. It’s called “Fendi.” Listen to Nicki rap about her preferred luxury brand below.

Nicki Minaj released her last studio album Queen in 2018. Prior to a recent tweet claiming that she’s retiring, she kept busy, dropping joint tracks with Lil Durk, Avril Lavigne, A$AP Rocky, and more. In August, Nicki hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s single “Hot Girl Summer” alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Nicki shared her latest solo song “MEGATRON” back in June.

