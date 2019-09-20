Nicolas Jaar to Premiere New Project AEAEA at Le Guess Who? Festival 2019

Le Guess Who?, the experimental festival in Utrecht, Netherlands, has announced its complete lineup for this year’s edition. Deerhoof, Aldous Harding, Quelle Chris, Girl Band, and more will perform at the 2019 fest. Le Guess Who? will also host the debut performance from AEAEA—a new project from Nicolas Jaar and New York composer Patrick Higgins. The festival, which takes place November 7-10, will also feature events curated by artists like Jenny Hval, Moon Duo, the Bug, and others. Check out the poster for Le Guess Who? 2019 below.
The website for Le Guess Who? offers the following description of AEAEA:
AEAEA is the new duo from composers and performers Patrick Higgins and
Nicolas Jaar. Utilizing instrumental performance and live digital
resampling, the aim of the group is to develop immersive musical
environments—sonorous desert islands that both react to, and redevelop
against, the live compositions. Both Higgins and Jaar will be using
computer processes to resample and reprocess each other’s instruments
in real time, unfolding a new vision of modern ritual music and
electro-acoustic experimentation.
Le Guess Who? is proud to present the premiere of this new project by
two of today’s most acclaimed musical visionaries and explorers. The
name AEAEA derives from the mythical Greek island of Circe, where
Homer’s Odysseus was trapped without time or history.
Nicolas Jaar’s most recent studio album under his own name was 2016’s Sirens. Last year, he shared a project under the pseudonym A.A.L (Against All Logic). Also in 2018, Jaar’s Other People label released Patrick Higgins’ album Dossier.