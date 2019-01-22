Nilüfer Yanya Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “In Your Head”: Listen

Nilüfer Yanya has announced her debut album, Miss Universe. It arrives March 22 via ATO. She’s released a new song from the project, “In Your Head,” along with a video directed by Yanya’s longtime creative collaborator ENERGYFORCE. Watch the visual below, and scroll down for the LP’s tracklisting and cover art.

Of “In Your Head,” Yanya says, “Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity… I think that’s what I wrote the song about, but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.” The song follows the previously released single “Heavyweight Champion of the Year,” which came out last November.

Miss Universe features co-production from her former school guitar teacher, the Invisible’s Dave Okumu—as well as producers John Congleton, Oli Barton-Wood, Will Archer, M.T. Hadley, and her live bandmates Jazzi Bobbi and Luke Bower.

Yanya is touring North American throughout February with Sharon Van Etten. She plays European dates later this spring.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Nilüfer Yanya’s Brilliantly Nonchalant Guitar Soul.”

Miss Universe:

01 WWAY HEALTH ™

02 In Your Head

03 Paralysed

04 Angels

05 Experience?

06 Paradise

08 Baby Blu

08 Warning

09 Heat Rises

10 Melt

11 “Sparkle” GOD HELP ME

12 Safety Net

13 Tears

14 Monsters Under The Bed

15 The Unordained

16 Give Up Function

17 Heavyweight Champion of the Year