Nine Inch Nails Announce With Teeth Vinyl Reissue

Nine Inch Nails have announced a new vinyl reissue of their 2005 album With Teeth. The 2xLP release features remastered audio, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and marks the first time it’s being reissued. It was “meticulously prepared” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross alongside Nine Inch Nails art director John Crawford, “with lots of detail attended to that you may never notice but we care about.” Check out a teaser for the release below.

Reznor and Ross have also announced that their score for the Netflix survival-horror film Bird Box—originally released as an “abridged” version earlier this year—is finally getting an extended release as well. Over two hours of music created for the Sandra Bullock film will be released in a 4xLP box set. Both vinyl releases are available now via the NIN webstore.