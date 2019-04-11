Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Live Stream Announced

Nipsey Hussle is being honored in Los Angeles today at a memorial service at the Staples Center. “Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life” is free and open to the public, and it will be live streamed via Tidal and BET News’ Facebook page at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Nipsey was shot dead on March 31 at age 33. Eric Holder was arrested and charged with murder for Hussle’s death. He pled not guilty.

Nipsey’s longterm partner Lauren London and numerous iconic artists including Kendrick, Beyoncé, Pharrell, J. Cole, Rihanna, Drake, and many others have paid tribute to Nipsey. This week, Nipsey’s debut album returned to the Billboard albums chart at No. 2. An intersection in L.A. will be named in Nipsey’s honor.

