Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Caught by Police

Eric Holder, the Los Angeles man identified as a suspect in connection with the murder of Nipsey Hussle, has been captured by police, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS Los Angeles and NBC News confirms. The Blast and TMZ are also reporting a man fitting Holder’s description has been taken into custody. According to The Blast, Holder is “currently in custody of the L.A. County Sheriff after being captured in Lakewood, CA.” Pitchfork has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for more information.

On March 31, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Los Angeles store Marathon Clothing Company. He was 33. According to LAPD reports, Holder, 29, was suspected of firing numerous shots at three men including Hussle before leaving in a waiting vehicle driven by “an unidentified female.”

Read “Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Is Bigger Than Rap” on Levels.