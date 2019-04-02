Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Identified

A Los Angeles citizen named Eric Holder has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nipsey Hussle, police say. Holder, 29, is suspected of firing numerous shots at three men including Hussle before leaving in a waiting vehicle, driven by “an unidentified female,” the LAPD says. Police are seeking help in locating Holder, who was last seen in a white, 2016 Chevy Cruze with the California license plate 7RJD742.

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 in front of his Los Angeles store Marathon Clothing Company. He was 33. An outpouring of tributes has come in from across the music industry, including remembrances from Rihanna, Drake, Pharrell, J. Cole, Pusha-T, and many others.