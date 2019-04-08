Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap Returns to Billboard Top 5 After His Death

Nipsey Hussle’s debut album, Victory Lap, has climbed to Number 2 in the Billboard 200 chart in the wake of the rapper’s sudden death last month. The Grammy-nominated LP peaked at Number 4 on its release in March last year.

Hussle, who was shot dead outside his clothing store in L.A., had released several mixtapes before the album, four of which also returned to the Billboard 200: Crenshaw at No. 63, Slauson Boy 2 at No. 109, and The Marathon at No. 179, and Mailbox Money at No. 192. Billie Elish is this week’s No. 1.

Los Angeles resident Eric Holder has been arrested and charged with Hussle’s murder. He pled not guilty.

Read “Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Is Bigger Than Rap” on Levels.