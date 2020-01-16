NNAMDÏ Announces New Album BRAT, Shares Song: Listen

Chicago’s NNAMDÏ (fka Nnamdi Ogbonnaya) has announced his new album BRAT with a song called “WASTED.” The LP’s due out April 3 via his own Sooper Records Check out the video for “Wasted,” directed by Sen Morimoto, Jess Myers, and Husni Ashiku, below.

NNAMDÏ wrote, performed, and engineered the entirety of BRAT. It’s the multi-instrumentalist’s follow-up to 2017’s DROOL. Previous singles from BRAT include the single “Price Went Up.”

BRAT:

01 Flowers to My Demons

02 Gimme Gimme

03 Bullseye

04 Everyone I Loved

05 Wasted

06 Glass Casket

07 Perfect in My Mind

08 Semantics

09 Price Went Up

10 Really Don’t

11 It’s OK

12 Salut