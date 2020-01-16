NNAMDÏ Announces New Album BRAT, Shares Song: Listen

Chicago’s NNAMDÏ (fka Nnamdi Ogbonnaya) has announced his new album BRAT with a song called “WASTED.” The LP’s due out April 3 via his own Sooper Records Check out the video for “Wasted,” directed by Sen Morimoto, Jess Myers, and Husni Ashiku, below.
NNAMDÏ wrote, performed, and engineered the entirety of BRAT. It’s the multi-instrumentalist’s follow-up to 2017’s DROOL. Previous singles from BRAT include the single “Price Went Up.”
BRAT:
01 Flowers to My Demons
02 Gimme Gimme
03 Bullseye
04 Everyone I Loved
05 Wasted
06 Glass Casket
07 Perfect in My Mind
08 Semantics
09 Price Went Up
10 Really Don’t
11 It’s OK
12 Salut