Noname Says New Album Will Arrive Next Year

Chicago artist Noname has taken to Twitter to announce her next album. “I don’t really talk about my music much on here,” she wrote earlier tonight, “but I’m dropping an album 2020 if anybody’s interested.” Find her post below.

The as-yet untitled project will mark Noname’s follow-up to her 2018 LP Room 25, which featured contributions from Ravyn Lenae, Smino, Saba, and more. Since releasing Room 25, Noname has dropped one-off singles “Room 31” and “Room 32.” She’s also launched a book club and formed Chicago supergroup Ghetto Sage with frequent collaborators Saba and Smino.

