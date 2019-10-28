Normani Enlists 21 Savage for New “Motivation” Remix: Listen

Normani has enlisted 21 Savage for a remix of her new song “Motivation.” Normani tweeted, “🖤 ty @21savage for coming through for me !!!” Give a listen to “Motivation (Savage Remix)” below.

Back in August, Normani performed “Motivation” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The dance-heavy performance mirrored the song’s wildly popular music video.

21 Savage released his latest studio album, i am > i was, in 2018. More recently, he hopped on DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd track “Wish Wish” alongside Cardi B.

Find out where 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s 2016 collaboration Savage Mode landed on Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.”