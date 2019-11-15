Obongjayar Announces New EP, Shares New Song: Listen

London-based artist Obongjayar will release a new EP, Which Way Is Forward?, on February 7 next year (via September Recordings). Ahead of the project, he’s shared “Still Sun.” Give it a listen below.

Obongjayar will also play a string of European shows next February. Check out the dates below. In a press release, he said of the EP, “Which Way Is Forward? is a project about love, family, self empowerment and self belief. It’s a mirror that allows you to look inward, to understand trauma, to heal. It’s a project about mustering the strength—the strength to get up and clean house.”

The Nigerian-born artist self-released his HOME EP back in 2016. Since then, he’s dropped singles “Adjacent Heart” and “Frens” (which features on the new EP). Last year, he featured on XL Recordings boss Richard Russell’s 8AM EP.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Get to Know Obongjayar, Who Makes Otherworldly Spirituals for the Modern Soul.”

Which Way Is Forward?:

01 Still Sun

02 Dreaming in Transit

03 God’s Own Children

04 10K

05 Soldier Ant

06 Carry Come Carry Go

07 Frens

Obongjayar:

02-13 Paris, France – Pop Up Du Label

02-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Up

02-23 Manchester, England – UKYES

02-24 Bristol, England – Rough Trade

02-26 London, England – Village Underground